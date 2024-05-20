Rio Rancho police: Bosque open spaces closed due to intentional fires

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Police have closed the bosque open spaces in Rio Rancho due to allegedly intentional fires that crews are working to combat Monday.

The Rio Rancho Police Department advised that firefighters are monitoring hotspots in the bosque. Officials said Sunday evening that intentional fires were being set. They advised everyone to clear the area.

Police are helping Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue with the investigation. If you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to dial 911 immediately.

If you have any suspect information, you’re also asked to call RRPD at 505-891-7296.

The urgency to close the bosque open spaces in Rio Rancho amid the fires is particularly high Monday. The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is expecting gusty winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions. They issued a red flag warning for the day.

The City of Albuquerque also issued a health alert for Monday due to the smoke. If you have respiratory condition, health officials say it’s best to stay inside as much as you can Monday.

MORE: