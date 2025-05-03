New Mexico State Police officer arrested after DWI crash in Rio Rancho

A New Mexico State Police officer is accused of crashing his vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident Friday.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police officer has been arrested and is now on administrative leave for allegedly driving drunk, causing a crash, and then leaving the scene.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. Friday near Highway 528 and 550 in Rio Rancho.

Sandoval County deputies were called to a crash where the driver took off. They found a vehicle with damage at Lincoln and Enchanted Hills.

Rio Rancho police arrested Hugo Diaz Amaya for reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, and DWI.

NMSP Chief Troy Weisler sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“Earlier today, I was informed one of my officers was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI). This news is disappointing and deeply concerning. I want to make it clear no one is above the law, especially those of us who have sworn to uphold it. While my officers are human, and make mistakes, they are also held to a higher standard because of the trust placed in them by the community.

Officer Diaz-Amaya was immediately placed on administrative leave. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. I recognize that incidents like this can damage public confidence, and I will continue to stay committed to holding all my officers accountable for their actions. His conduct does not reflect the values and integrity that define a New Mexico State Police officer. Those who tarnish this badge have no place in this agency.”

