Rio Rancho police launches new public safety technology

In a world driven by technology, it's important to keep up with the times. That's what the Rio Rancho Police Department is trying to do with some new public safety technology.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – In a world driven by technology, it’s important to keep up with the times. That’s what the Rio Rancho Police Department is trying to do with some new public safety technology.

Mark42 is the company providing the technology and work with six departments in New Mexico. They provide computer-aided dispatch and records management systems.

Rio Rancho Police Capt. Jacquelynn Reedy says this helps them increase efficiency for the officers.

“It will allow for the call information to automatically go into the report information, so the officer doesn’t have to spend time sitting there and typing everything out that has already happened. Additionally, it will allow our detectives to link cases with ease and put together case packets for the district attorney,” said Reedy.

Reedy says in high intensity situations, the more information they can give officers, the better.

“It allows us increased and more accurate GPS and location information, which is going to be helpful,” said Reedy.

Mark43 works with several other departments in New Mexico. The insight allows them to streamline operations and tailor to the needs of New Mexico law enforcement officers.

“One, we believe an informed officer leads to better outcomes. Not just for the community, but for the safety of that officer or the safety of those folks around them,” Reedy said.

It also increases their digital footprint across departments in New Mexico, who may work together on cases.

“Another benefit of Mark43 is it’s cloud-based, which means that we will be able to access the calls real time in the city, regardless of if we are in meetings or anywhere in the city, without having to log onto a computer. We can access it from our cell phones,” said Reedy.

Reedy says this new technology also allows them to keep working and connected even when local networks go down.