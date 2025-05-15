Rio Rancho residents express concern about lack of vegetation along walking trail in Cabezon

A popular neighborhood in Rio Rancho isn't too happy with their nearby walking trail.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A popular neighborhood in Rio Rancho isn’t too happy with their nearby walking trail.

They told KOB 4 maintenance crews are cutting out dead vegetation along Linear Park Trail in Cabezon and not replacing the landscaping.

“I bought the house on the trail on purpose because I thought it would keep me away from houses in the back and I also liked the looks of the trail,” said Gordon Raish, a Cabezon resident.



“People love this trail, in fact, I met these neighbors on this trail which is really fun,” said Paula Willis, another Cabezon resident.

They said the four-mile trail alongside Cabezon used to be filled with vegetation and wildlife. A stark difference from the dirt and gravel that has taken up parts of the walking path.

“We always saw the quail, but we saw them in abundance. Now, you see a few here and there and the rabbits were just everywhere, and now you hardly even see a rabbit,” said Cabezon resident, Barbra Hayden.

“Just general dying off of plants and trees and bushes. The landscaping companies would come in instead of maintaining growth, they mow things down. So that would take away habitat of the quail and rabbits, we had squirrels, chipmunks and roadrunners,” said fellow resident Peggy Biedermann.

Residents pay into public improvement funds to maintain the trail. Biedermann said after talking to her neighbors, she created a petition to try and get some answers.

“Just want to make sure that the PID money that we are spending toward this are being used appropriately,” she said.



“You know we are putting money into this, and I don’t think we are getting a return on our investment,” said James Dulong, another Cabezon Resident.



We took their concerns to the city. A spokesperson for the city provided the following statement:

“The trail is managed by the Cabezon Public Improvement District (PID), not the City of Rio Rancho. The work being performed is authorized by the PID Board and is being performed by a contractor selected by the Board—not by city staff. The City’s role is limited to providing administrative support to the PID.

The PID Board is made up of Cabezon residents who are either elected or appointed, and they make the decisions regarding maintenance and improvements. Concerns raised will be forwarded to the Board.“

The PID’S next public meeting is May 19 and concerns raised will be forwarded to the board.

“I’m hoping that the people who are actually in charge of making decisions for the area won’t just send a maintenance crew out here and clean up. They do a good job cleaning up, but let’s look at what we can change to make it go back to a lusher state,” said Biedermann.







