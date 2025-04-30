Rio Rancho residents raise concerns over construction site

Homeowners in a northeast Rio Rancho neighborhood have hit a wall. They say a nearby construction site is blowing sand into their community playground and homes.

The issues have been going on at Entrada at High Range since July 2024, and homeowners say the local park is covered in a layer of dust. City code enforcement has actually come out to the park.

KOB 4 spoke to one homeowner who says they just want some kind of accountability.

“We started with the issues with the water runoff and then that continued onto the dust running onto the streets, messing up the landscaping, affecting the parks where our kids play. It’s been almost about a year,” said Jacob Nieto, a concerned homeowner.

Nieto says the problems have only gotten worse, especially at the park.

“The grass is totally covered in sand, there used to be nice gravel, and the gravel is covered in sand. It’s almost unusable,” said Nieto.

Aside from messing up landscaping in front yards, dust is also getting into homes.

They reached out to their Homeowners Association, who says they will have to use their reserved funds to fix the park. As for their homes:

“We have been told that we would be responsible to pay for the landscaping to fix our own yards,” Nieto said.

We reached out to the City of Rio Rancho about the issue, a spokesperson sent us the following statement:

“The City of Rio Rancho has responded to a resident concern regarding dust originating from the ongoing construction in the area. In accordance with the Municipal Code, the City issued notice to the builder and their contractors providing 15 days to address dust control issues. A reinspection is scheduled for early May. LGI Homes and their contractors have already begun or indicated they will begin restoring blown down construction fencing, cleaning streets, spraying dust suppressant in applicable area, and collecting tumbleweeds.

Regarding dust at the park and in front yards, these are private properties. The builder has indicated that they are looking into these concerns.

Should the reinspection determine that adequate progress has not been made, the next course of action by the City is to issue a citation for Municipal Court.”

Nieto said development is nothing new in Rio Rancho, and they just want to know who to go to before the dust has the chance to settle.

“This isn’t going to be the last time this happens. So us as homeowners need to know what our rights are and who we need to contact when something like this happens,” said Nieto.

The City of Rio Rancho also says LGI Homes plans to fix their blown down construction fencing and start spraying dust suppressant in problem areas.