Rio Rancho student accused of urinating in rival team’s water jug

A disgusting prank has turned into a police investigation and possible criminal charges for a Rio Rancho High School Student.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The Rio Rancho junior varsity baseball team is suspended until an investigation into some disgusting behavior is complete. At least one student is likely facing charges.

La Cueva High School Principal Darrel Garcia sent a letter to JV baseball families this past Monday. In it, Garcia says a Rio Rancho student admitted to urinating in a water jug used by La Cueva’s team during a game a week ago.

Players and coaches reportedly drank from that jug afterward. Rumors about that disgusting prank began circulating over the weekend.

Rio Rancho police confirmed they are investigating. They’ll send their findings, and potential battery charges, to Juvenile Probation and Parole once they’re finished.

A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools told KOB 4 Wednesday all students determined to be involved in this prank will face severe disciplinary actions.

The entire JV baseball team is suspended during the investigation, but we’re told exactly what the discipline will entail is confidential.

In his letter, Garcia urged La Cueva families to consult with their doctor if they had any health concerns. The school is also providing school nurses and counselors to any students who need them.

We also reached out to APS and the New Mexico Activities Association about this investigation.

Spokespeople for both organizations told us they are aware of and cooperating with the police investigation.

