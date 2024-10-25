Rio Rancho upgrades security at city hall

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – For nearly 20 years, leaders of the City of Vision have hashed out issues during city council meetings at the Civic Center.

On Thursday, Mayor Gregg Hull and city council met again to talk about a half a million dollar renovation plan. But it goes beyond carpet samples and paint colors.

“We have a lot of employees that work within the facility, and we have a lot of the public that have great access to the facility because we really believe in that. The bigger piece is we need to make sure everyone is safe within the facility,” said Rio Rancho City Councilor Bob Tyler.

That’s why security upgrades for city hall, including ballistic barriers within council chambers, are part of the $524,000 plan.

“There is going to be some that is going to be in the chambers,” said Tyler.

Tyler says they’ve talked about adding ballistic barriers within the chambers for more than a year, not because of threats but out of precaution. They already have armed security staff at city council meetings.

In fact, he says the officials have increased security measures at many city buildings to provide better protection to employees.

“We’ve put cameras at some of the doors so when you ring the doorbell and someone isn’t there, they can actually see who is visiting. We have put in a glass it is not bulletproof or bullet resistant, it just keeps people from jumping over the counters and makes sure the staff has a good safe barrier,” said Tyler.

Tyler says they haven’t received any threats in this tense political climate. But he’d rather be proactive with this renovation than reactive.

“Can the political environment become dangerous? Sure. We have all seen that, but at the end of the day it is really just making sure we are safe, secure and the environment is part of that,” Tyler said.

The renovation plan also includes upgrades in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The construction in the chamber will start in November, and it should last about two months.