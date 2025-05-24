Rio Rancho woman given community service for animal cruelty charge

The Rio Rancho woman who went viral for throwing a water bottle at a small dog is getting off with community service.

A neighbor captured video in January, showing Janellel Lira pulling up to a curb, jumping out, and throwing the water bottle at the small white dog. Then, she picks it up and drives off.

Rio Rancho police charged her with misdemeanor animal cruelty and other violations of local animal ordinances.

A municipal court judge dropped the violations, and sentenced her to 24 hours of community service with the Animal Control Department for the cruelty charge.

