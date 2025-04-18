Rising cost of eggs impact Easter traditions in New Mexico

Egg prices are sitting at another record high, and it's forcing some New Mexicans to make some last-minute adjustments to their grocery lists.

According to the consumer price index, the average prices for a dozen eggs is sitting at $6.23. That’s about 51 cents per egg.

While that probably doesn’t sound crazy expensive, and you can probably find cheaper eggs somewhere in New Mexico, it’s more than double the price of eggs last Easter. It’s almost $2 more expensive than the previous record set back in early 2023.

New Mexicans KOB 4 talked with say it’s crucifying their Easter traditions.

“We’re not going to do as much this year, for sure, as we normally would,” said Gabrielle Martinez, an Albuquerque mother.

Martinez still wants her kiddos to enjoy all the egg-dyeing fun.

“We’re going to just have to split the dozen between them. And other than that, just do the fake confetti eggs and fill up the plastic,” said Martinez.

Some families just can’t do Easter without the real stuff.

“I’m gonna be making an omelet, and so I’d like to do real eggs, real cheese, so I’m kind of splurging,” said Amanda Sheldon.

Another family found a loophole.

“I actually got some eggs from my friend’s chickens,” said Kathy Darrigo.

Others are putting their wallets first this year.

“We’ll be using fake eggs. I think we will. I think that that price range is just too much for, you know, you’re buying two dozen, three dozen. I think that’s too much,” said Daniel Horcasitas.

A local grandma has her own Easter tradition.

“I’m not doing either of the eggs because I decorate cards for my grandkids, so that’s my hobby,” said Tina Frew.

No matter the solution, everyone we talked to agrees it’s a shame New Mexico families have to make this decision in the first place.

“I think it’s ruining the experience a little bit for the kids,” said Horcasitas.

“I do think that’s really sad that, you know, Easter egg hunts and Easter tables just might not be as festive this year,” said Sheldon.

“There has to be a solution to this, so people can afford eggs,” Frew said.

Economists say that recent bird flu outbreak is the main culprit behind these high prices. The good news is that egg prices are expected to come down soon, but not before this Easter Sunday.