Road construction to impact traffic in Albuquerque and SE New Mexico

NEW MEXICO — A couple of road construction projects are starting Monday, affecting traffic in the Albuquerque metro and southeastern New Mexico.

In the metro, expect delays on Bridge Boulevard. Crews will adjust signals for utility work. New Mexico Gas Company is working to connect a new gas main in that area. There will be several lane closures and some turns won’t be allowed.

The project will likely last until Wednesday.

If you’re traveling on U.S. Highway 285 between Vaughn and Roswell in southeastern New Mexico, the highway will be down to one lane. This project won’t be done until next January – only if the weather cooperates.