Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes a stop in New Mexico on MAHA tour

GALLUP, N.M. – Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Hózhó Academy in Gallup Wednesday to talk to students, and check out the food and physical education programs.

Outside, protesters brought their posters, speakers, and passion to Park Avenue. They wanted to let Kennedy Jr. know they’re pro-vaccine and want him to push that message out.

“He did say that the other day. But, you know, hours later he’s talking about all of these quack therapies for measles,” said Beatrice Nunez, a protester at the event.

“That’s what saves our lives. We need to get better health care and not misinformation,” said Brenda Hoskie, another protester.

“Honor the treaties. These are agreements that were signed for the sake of our health, our education, and wellbeing. By decimating the Indian Health Service and other means, it’s dishonoring what we signed in good faith,” said Mervyn Tilden, another protester.

Others came out in support of the secretary.

“There are some vaccines that are questionable, whether or not they are effective. Questioning them is something one should do, especially when it does have an effect directly upon the human body,” said Jason Joe, a supporter of the secretary at the event.

The secretary would only answer questions about the “Make America Healthy Again” tour he is on, with stops in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

“My biggest goal is to make sure that there is good food on the reservation and get away from processed food, which is poison,” said Kennedy Jr.