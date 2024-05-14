Rock 101 camp | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

A summer camp is offering kids and teens a chance to perform like a rockstar.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Learning to play an instrument is no easy feat but officials at Rock 101 say they can help metro kids and teens hit the right notes.

Rock 101 is a year-round music academy. Every year, for about the last 15 years, they’ve hosted summer camps that allow kids and teens, ages 3-18, to learn new skills and meet new people.

Like the Santa Fe art camp we told you about, the requirements are slim. You just have to love music to come to Rock 101.

“Our mission is to empower Albuquerque through music. Music, we know, is so magical. It has so many properties that just connect people and bring people together,” said Kevin Herig, the founder of Rock 101.

Many would agree that music is a universal language that anyone can enjoy. Herig says it’s also something anyone can learn.

“A lot of people say, ‘I’m too old to learn a new skill,’ but we have these adults coming in learning something new. It’s something that they always wanted to do and opens so many more doors,” he said.

The summer session is a weeklong and they meet musicians where they’re at with their skill level.

“We have different age groups but they come in and over the course of one week they find themselves in a band, come up with a band name, they have band practice. They work on practicing a song,” Herig said.

Before that, of course, they have to pick an instrument. It’s one they either want to learn or get better at.

With the help of instructors and mentors, they’re able to sharpen their skills, just in time for a big performance at the end of the week.

While it is just a music camp, students learn more than just harmonizing.

“It’s summer camp at the end of the day, so we try to have a lot of fun. We’re goofy. We do a lot of skits, games and activities,” Herig said. “Throughout the week, we will have guest band performances come in. Hands-on workshops give the kids a lot of opportunities to touch and mess around with a bunch of instruments.”

The first session starts June 3. The last one starts June 22.

Click here for more information on this camp and others 4 Your Kids.