Roswell Air Center adds third flight to DFW Airport

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell city officials announced Friday that a third daily flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will begin May 6.

The American Airlines flight will arrive in Roswell at 3:30 p.m., and then depart for DFW at 4 p.m. each day.

Currently, the Roswell Air Center has two daily American Airlines flights to and from DFW. The departures are at 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. The flights arrive at 11:29 a.m. and 11:29 p.m. Officials say the third flight is happening because of the passenger volume of those flights.

Airport managers, city officials and local economic development representatives are continuing to work toward bringing additional destinations and airlines to the Roswell Air Center.