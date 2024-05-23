Roswell celebrates Horizons all-inclusive playground

The City of Roswell had a ribbon cutting ceremony for their all-inclusive park earlier this week. The Horizons all-inclusive playground has been in the making for five years.

ROSWELL, N.M. – The City of Roswell had a ribbon cutting ceremony for their all-inclusive park earlier this week. The Horizons all-inclusive playground has been in the making for five years.

Although the park has been open for a while, city officials wanted to celebrate the completion of the latest phase of the park and the new additions that are yet to come.

“We would like to put in a sensory park where children can touch different textures and have, you know, parabolic dishes where you can talk to somebody a long distance away, and just different sensory features that would allow children to see different textures, hear different sounds, smell different scents, things like that,” said state Sen. Greg Nibert.

After three years of construction, at a cost of more than $2 million, children can enjoy wheelchair access, height-modified activities, and swings they can lay on.

The park is in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club and the New Mexico Autistic Foundation.

“Our focus is youth. We try to locally as well as internationally, try to focus on projects that would benefit the youth in a community,” said Nibert.

They’re calling it a “space without limits.” There is no age limit, no matter what their abilities are, everyone is treated the same.

“Inclusive means everyone. So I can go play with the musical instruments and go swing myself if I want to. Any abilities doesn’t matter. There’s something here for them and that was the whole idea, inclusions everyone. If there’s joy, there’s healing, it’s that simple,” said Jim Burress, the Special Services Director for the City of Roswell.

Burress says they plan on starting the process of putting in sidewalks, and picnic tables, and planting trees in the next couple of days.