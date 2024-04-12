Roswell City Council considers utility rate hikes, safety action plan

Roswell city councilors have a lot on their plate for Thursday's city council meeting, including utility rate hikes and a safety action plan.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell city councilors have a lot on their plate for Thursday’s city council meeting.

First, let’s talk about utility rates. The agenda includes several public hearings regarding water and trash collection rates. Residents will have a chance to weigh in, but city officials say a rate hike is needed.

“We’re the lowest in the state, as I understand it. and our infrastructure cannot be maintained as it is if we do not raise our rates, we’ve got to do something about our infrastructure. It’s it’s very old,” said Cristina Arnold, city councilor for Ward 1.

If approved, water rates alone would increase nearly 60%

“I can probably bet that not a single councilor likes having to do this. We have studied and studied and studied and recognized that there’s really not a choice,” Arnold said.

Those potential rate hikes would go into effect in July, if passed.

Councilors are also set to consider approving the Safe Streets 4 All safety action plan. Under the plan, the city hopes to install more sidewalks and street signs to reduce crashes and deaths and provide safer streets.

Councilors will also talk about police training. A vote is expected on allowing law enforcement to apply for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Response program.

The program helps law enforcement get funding to set up a three-year program aimed at helping people with mental health issues.

“When you actually have people in your police force that are trained to talk down someone who is agitated, angry, or these are just skills, additional skills for our police department. and our police department is our first point of contact. So you always want the police to actually have the ability to divert crime,” Arnold said.