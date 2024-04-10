Roswell Independent Schools board considers moving Mountain View Middle School

The City of Roswell, Mountain View Middle School, could be moving to a different location, and it's brought up concerns for residents.

ROSWELL, N.M. – The City of Roswell’s Mountain View Middle School could be moving to a different location, and it’s brought up concerns for residents.

“Our main concern is we don’t understand why there is a push to move the school. I know you have two sites picked, but it feels like it’s being pushed to be moved, not that it’s open to both still,” said one resident during Monday’s Roswell Independent Schools District board meeting.

The district received a grant from the public school Capital Outlay Council to help fund construction. It’s been in the design process for a while, but to move forward they are going to have to choose one of two sites.

The first option is right next to where the middle school currently stands. The second option is just over a mile away on the other side of Main Street between Jaffa and Gayle.

During the school board meeting Monday night, the second location brought a lot of concerns.

“My granddaughter, her daughter, is going to end up riding a bus a lot longer, having to go from the border. We had decided a long time ago, since she was in pre-K that we wanted her to stay within the Roswell Independent School District. Her riding the bus, at least, probably at least 30 more minutes. She’s going to be closer to Dexter.”

A resident expressed they were concerned about putting a school zone on Main Street.

“I have concerns about, because I drive South Main, I don’t like the idea of a school zone in that 40 mph main street,” said the resident.

While the board was going to vote on a site, they decided to hold off for now. Board members say they’ll make a decision later on when they have more information on how much it’s going to cost.

“When it’s all said and done, we’re going to have a nice building, and we’re really looking forward to that. I think, you know, we’ve done our diligence and again, we’re just excited to build the building and looking forward to servicing the kids in that area,” said Brian Luck, the superintendent for the Roswell Independent Schools District.