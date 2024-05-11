Roswell launches new dispatch app for public transit

A new dispatch app is intended to give Roswell Transit a helping hand.

Passengers can now schedule their “dial-a-ride” or “side route” trips through Blaise.

Despite being able to schedule your bus in the palm of your hand, some transit users are not too happy about this change.

“To me, like, I got to go to my doctor’s appointment and stuff, so it’ll make me late for it. So, in order for me to get on my bus, I’ve got to schedule two hours ahead or a day ahead,” said a transit passenger.

Transit Manager for Roswell Transit Christopher Moore says the app is a big change but a step forward.

In the past, passengers would call in and the transit would send someone in their direction as soon as they could. Which did work as long as they didn’t have a lot of people calling, but they did.

“From about 6:30 in the morning until about 6:30 at night, that phone would ring over and over and over, and even with four to five people, plus the drivers as they come in, answering the phones and having people on hold, it wasn’t being very efficient and people couldn’t get in sometimes to get that call,” Moore said.

He says this app will not only help them provide better customer service, but the system will also help guide bus drivers by telling them where to go instead of having to memorize the stops.

“Our task here is to provide something that people can utilize at a cost that is extremely low, lower than most other cities around us, and be able to do it in an efficient manner,” Moore said.