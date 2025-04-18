Roswell police officer arrested, accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

Another Roswell police officer has been arrested. In this case, the man is accused of stalking.

According to the Roswell Police Department, they received a call early Thursday morning about a man harassing his ex-girlfriend.

When they got there, they identified the suspect as off-duty RPD officer Thomas Troy. He’s charged with stalking and disorderly conduct.

He was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center and placed on administrative leave.