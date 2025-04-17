Roswell police officer arrested for domestic violence

According to the Roswell Police Department, officer Brandon Speights is charged with battery against a household member.

ROSWELL, N.M. – A Roswell police officer has been arrested for a domestic violence incident.

According to the Roswell Police Department, officer Brandon Speights is charged with battery against a household member.

Earlier this month, his girlfriend called police and said he beat her two days earlier. The police department immediately placed Speights on leave.

Then, police arrested him after the DA’s office reviewed the case.

As of Wednesday, he was in custody of the Chaves County Detention Center.