Roswell police: Person in SUV pointed gun at elementary school teacher

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell police are investigating an incident at Pecos Elementary School where someone in an SUV allegedly pointed a gun at a teacher Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers learned that after a dark gray SUV pulled up, a person in the back seat pointed a gun at the teacher.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. Then, the SUV drove away.

Roswell police responded with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police. An investigation found there weren’t many students there at the time as they were just starting to arrive for the day. However, the school still went on a brief lockdown as a precaution.

After authorities lifted the lockdown, they say the school day continued. There haven’t been any reported threats to anyone at the school.

The Roswell Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. They will also increase their presence at the school when school gets done Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State Police is assisting in the search for a vehicle that might’ve been involved.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington also issued this letter to parents at the school:

“This message is for the parents or guardians of the students at Pecos Elementary School in Roswell, N.M. Your children are safe and out of harm’s way. The incident this morning between a man and a teacher in the parking lot where a firearm was brandished is now being investigated. The man never entered the school. The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and the Roswell Police Department will be present at the end of school as well as throughout the day. The Roswell Police are investigating the incident. Once again, school is in session. Thank you.”

