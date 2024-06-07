Roswell police warn against leaving children, pets in hot cars

Roswell police say if you see a child in a locked car when it's hot out, don't wait – call 911.

ROSWELL, N.M. — With temperatures reaching triple digits across New Mexico on Thursday, it’s important to remember to take your kids out of the car.

You may think,” How could I forget my child?” or “I wouldn’t forget my kid” but it happens more often than you think.

“We see from the stats that we have had deaths and situations on the national level where people have forgotten that the child’s in the car and left them,” said Todd Wildermuth, the spokesperson for the Roswell police and fire department.

A child can die from heatstroke if their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.

Wildermuth says the top two reasons kids are left inside a car, are accidentally, and because they’ll climb in and play in the car.

It’s important for parents to keep an eye out.

“Here in Roswell, in the area, we’ve been having 100 degrees outside the car. So you can imagine how quickly and how hot inside the car can get,” said Wildermuth.

KOB 4 decided to test out how hot it would get inside a car after 10 minutes. The back seat went up to 113 and the front area of the car went up to 123 degrees.

Wildermuth says it’s easy to get caught up in what you’re doing especially if you’re stressed or distracted. He wants to remind people there are small things you can do to remind yourself there is a child in your car, but one in particular.

“Some people use a teddy bear or a doll that when they’re kids in the car, they will in the child’s seat, in the back seat. But they’ll put that teddy bear in the passenger seat in the front so that they see it when they’re getting in and out as just a little memory aid,” said Wildermuth.

He says if you see a child in a locked car when it’s hot out, don’t wait, call 911.