Roswell water rates to be reconsidered

After some backlash from residents, city councilors are looking to reconsider water rates in Roswell.

ROSWELL, N.M. — There could be some relief on the horizon for residents in Roswell when it comes to how much they pay for water.

Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings and other city leaders are asking city councilors to reconsider the water rates during the next city council meeting.

After hearing from multiple residents, city officials decided the new system was “overly aggressive.” City leaders told us earlier this year that water rates would increase nearly 60% in July.

Mayor Jennings explained in February that there was no other option besides increasing the water rate.

“It’s very difficult. It’s hard to make these decisions. But we have to do it,” the mayor said. “They have not maintained what they needed to be. I think the last time we visited water [rate changes] was 2013.”

In the next city council meeting, councilors will look at replacing the new water system with a substitute ordinance that would essentially bring down those rates while still providing enough of an increase to maintain the integrity of the city’s water system.