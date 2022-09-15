RPD: Woman escapes abduction, suspect at large

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Ruidoso police are searching for a man after a woman escaped an abduction by crashing the car at a gas station.

Officials say it happened early Wednesday morning when the woman was assaulted and taken from her home near Raymond Buckner Drive.

An officer found the crash just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of an Allsup’s on Mescalero Trail Drive. The woman says she was abducted and was forced to drive at knife point so she crashed as a way to stop the abduction.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5’5″ to 5’9″ around 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, and black sandals. The last place he was seen was in the area of Mescalero Trails and Sudderth Drive.

Police are urging people to be vigilant of surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Seth Carruth with the Ruidoso Police Department at 575-258-7365.