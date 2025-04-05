RRHS student criminal charged, accused of peeing in rival team’s water jug

A Rio Rancho student is in serious trouble after he was accused of a disgusting prank at a junior varsity baseball game.

Earlier this week, KOB 4 told you how the entire Rio Rancho High School JV baseball team was suspended, after a player allegedly urinated in the La Cueva team’s water jug during a game. Several players and coaches from La Cueva then drank from that jug.

Now, the player in question is facing 15 counts of battery. Rio Rancho police say they’ve forwarded those charges to Juvenile Probation and Parole.

We have not been told the identity of the player because police say he’s 16 years old.

At this point, the Rio Rancho JV baseball team is still suspended, and a spokesperson for the school district says the investigation is ongoing.

Albuquerque Public Schools also responded with their own statement Friday, saying:

“We’re glad authorities in Rio Rancho took this matter seriously and filed criminal charges. Outrageous behavior like this must be met with swift consequences to send the message that it’s unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

In a letter to parents sent earlier this week, the La Cueva principal urged affected players and coaches to seek medical attention.