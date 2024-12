Rio Ranch police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Ranch police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

Police say Adam Kruse shot and killed another man in the Northern Meadows neighborhood, near Clayton Meadows Park.

Court documents report someone saying they heard a man taunting another man to shoot him.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.