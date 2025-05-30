RRPS breaks ground on new building at Independence HS

Rio Rancho Public Schools celebrated the last day of school by breaking ground on a new school building.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho Public Schools celebrated the last day of school by breaking ground on a new school building. It’s an expansion for Independence High School.

School leaders say, once complete, they’ll essentially double the number of students they can help.

“It’s a beautiful day. The views are beautiful, the energy is good, and we’re all just very excited,” said Jessica Sanchez, principal of Independence High School.

The new school is being built on Northern Boulevard, just east of Rockaway.

“We’ve struggled with the facilities that we’ve had,” said Dr. V. Sue Cleveland, RRPS superintendent.

“And so we really wanted to create a better school, a school that had more space,” said Amanda Galbraith, RRPS board president.

The alternative high school has served students in Rio Rancho for 25 years now.

“Independence has always been more than just a school. It’s been a second chance, a fresh start, and for countless students, a beacon of hope,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez has worked in education for as long as the school has been open. She started as a teacher and became principal of Independence two years ago.

“I feel blessed every day that I get to walk through those doors and work with these students because I get so much out of it,” Sanchez said.

They work with students who are struggling to find a path to graduation.

“One size doesn’t fit all, and this just gives those students who don’t fit into the traditional setting an opportunity to not only achieve their educational goals, but to get some experiences outside of the traditional classroom,” said Sanchez. “And so to see their faces on graduation day, to see the faces of their families, it’s encouraging, it’s rewarding. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in the 25 years I’ve been in education.”

Sanchez says right now, the school serves between 175 and 200 students. Once finished, the new 41,000 square foot building will welcome a lot more.

“It will almost double the enrollment of students who are able to come to Independence and just as important, that you will create a much better teaching environment, a much better learning environment,” said Cleveland.

The new Independence High School is slated to open in spring of 2027.