Ruidoso prepares for flash flooding near burn scars

RUIDOSO, N.M. – The potential for catastrophic flash flooding exists early this week, including Tuesday night across recent burn scars.

This includes the Ruidoso area burns scars and the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar. Severe flooding and even evacuations could happen.

Unfortunately, after the Salt Fire, this area floods often. KOB 4 asked Mayor Lynn Crawford if they’re keeping an eye on the usual trouble spots.

“The businesses were somewhat impacted, but not like they were before. So the flood was handled a lot more. It went on down to the racetrack, which the racetrack, the work that’s been done has been done there. It handled the flow,” said Crawford.

Crawford also mentioned while that area got hit with rain– other parts of the village were OK.

Regardless, Village of Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford says they’re prepared for anything that might come.

An evacuation center is already set up at the community center on Sudderth Drive. State, local, tribal and out of state agencies are standing by.

“We have people pre positioned on whatever side of town that you need be in case you’re cut off. Medical will be there. EMS police, you know, swift water rescue teams are dispersed all over the community. So we’re ready,” said Crawford.

If there’s a lot of rain or flooding near you, seek higher ground. If you don’t know how deep the water is, just turn around.