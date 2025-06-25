Ruidoso remains prepared for flooding as storm threat eases up

Ruidoso is breathing a sigh of relief after a storm system that threatened severe flooding moved, only hitting the village with some showers and sprinkles Wednesday.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Ruidoso is breathing a sigh of relief after a storm system that threatened severe flooding moved, only hitting the village with some showers and sprinkles Wednesday.

For some, the change means they won’t have to clean up yet another destroyed house.

“It’s unreal, you know, it’s not anything I had seen before. Last year, they called it a once in 100 year kind of storm,” said Richard Culbertson who helped clean up Ruidoso.

Culbertson says he’s been part of the cleanup crew in Ruidoso since the fires and subsequent flooding began in 2024.

“We always check the weather,” said Culbertson.

But this week’s storms put a pause on those efforts.

“We had to leave yesterday early because of rain. Some sites were able to, but it depends on where your loads are going,” Culbertson said.

But, overall, he says his team has made a lot of progress.

“We’re nearly done with that cleanup from the fires. This is flood property here that we’re at,” said Culbertson.

Culbertson says he’s doing his part, helping rebuild Ruidoso.

“We’re helping out, pitching in. We met some of the homeowners who lost their homes to fires. I know of friends who lost their home to the flood, and it, you know, they have to start their life over again,” Culbertson said.

For Culbertson, he says he knows the dangers of flooding.

“We had a stepson who had a truck get rolled and covered and buried in mud. So it’s dangerous. It’s very dangerous out there,” said Culbertson.

Now he’s praying for one thing.

“May God keep us all safe today and tomorrow,” said Culbertson.

While the worst threats may be behind us, there’s still rain in the forecast. As we know, forecasts can change, so the community told us they’re going to stay weather aware.