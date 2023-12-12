Runoff election to decide final Albuquerque city council seat
One seat remains vacant on the Albuquerque City Council and it's down to two candidates vying for the votes of citizens in Nob Hill and the International District.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is runoff election day for the Albuquerque City Council District 6 seat covering Nob Hill and the International District.
Ten locations are open until 7 p.m. for voters to choose between Nichole Rogers or Jeff Hoehn for the seat.
During the municipal election last month, the results were as follows:
- Nichole Rogers – 2,974 votes (40%)
- Jeff Hoehn – 2,399 (32%)
- Kristin Greene – 1,329 (18%)
- Abel Otero – 706 (10%)
Because no candidate received at least 50% of the vote, they put the top two candidates – Rogers and Hoehn – into a runoff election.
We will have election results here as they come in Tuesday night.
In the meantime, here is where you can vote or drop off a completed absentee ballot:
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE, Suites B, C, D & E, 87108
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A, 87104
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420, 87123
- University of New Mexico– Student Union Building, Louie’s Lounge, 87131
- Bandelier Elementary School – 3309 Pershing Ave SE, 87106
- Highland High School – 4700 Coal Ave SE, 87108
- Jefferson Middle School – 712 Girard Blvd NE, 87106
- La Mesa Elementary School – 7500 Copper Ave NE, 87108
- Van Buren Middle School – 700 Louisiana Blvd SE, 87108