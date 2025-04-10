Sam Bregman enters race for governor of New Mexico

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced his candidacy for governor.

Current governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Bregman to be the district attorney in January 2023.

Before that, he was a prominent defense attorney with nearly three decades of trial experience.

He will officially announce his candidacy for the democratic nomination Thursday afternoon.