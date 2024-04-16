San Juan College to increase tuition in fall 2024

San Juan College is raising its tuition. The board of trustees approved the increase earlier this month.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – San Juan College is raising its tuition. The board of trustees approved the increase earlier this month.

Here’s the breakdown:

Tuition will go up $5 per credit hour for residents, or $61

Nonresidents will see a $17 per credit hour increase, or $195

KOB 4 went to campus to see what students had to say about paying more.

“As someone who’s been here for so long, I really do appreciate the campus, the buildings, the classes, instructors. If that means I have to pay a little bit more, I wouldn’t mind,” said a San Juan College student.

Even though some students don’t mind the increase, others say it’s already hard enough paying for college.

“Being a college student as is, the debt that we face is already pretty suffocating. So I think $5, even though it doesn’t seem like much, it adds up,” said a student at San Juan College.

The tuition increase isn’t a new thing at San Juan College, it happens every other year. The last increase took effect in fall 2022.

San Juan College Executive Vice-President Edward Desplas released a statement saying:

“San Juan College remains one of the most affordable colleges in the nation, with our resident tuition and fees being one-half the national average for public two-year colleges.”

The tuition increase will start in fall 2024.