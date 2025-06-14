San Juan County gains control of McKinley County DA’s Office budget following years of controversy

McKinley County District Attorney Bernadine Martin has been causing controversy since 2023. At one point, even avoiding questions from 4 Investigates about why she hadn't been prosecuting vehicular homicide cases.

GALLUP, N.M. – McKinley County District Attorney Bernadine Martin has been causing controversy since 2023. At one point, even avoiding questions from 4 Investigates about why she hadn’t been prosecuting vehicular homicide cases.

The reports grabbed attention at the capitol, where this year, lawmakers took the extraordinary step of giving another DA’s office control of her budget.

That happened back in March, but in early June Martin sounded the alarm, saying the Legislature has blocked her from doing the job she was elected to do.

Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup told KOB 4 people have been coming up to him for nearly two years that their cases weren’t being prosecuted.

“What do you tell a parent whose daughter was raped, and nobody is making charges? What do you say to that person?” said Muñoz. “There are no attorneys working. The state cannot afford to pay a contract attorney, a single attorney, $300,000 a year to handle 250 cases. The case load is way over the limit per attorney.”

After threatening in 2023 to give the San Juan County DA financial control of Martin’s office, Muñoz made good with this year’s budget. Which gives much of Martin’s funding to San Juan starting in July.

“The whole office is in chaos,” he said.

Martin sent KOB 4 a release and said the oversight from Farmington “holds her hostage and potentially incapable of doing a job she was elected to do.”

In the release, she added that it’s hard to attract lawyers to rural McKinley County. However, Muñoz said she can’t keep the lawyers she has.

“We know that she has fired attorneys in the courtroom, the only staff she has is her staff inside the office. We know there’s issues with the staff and I can send you those letters,” said Muñoz.

In a second release sent to KOB 4 Martin said she is considering filing a suit in the New Mexico Supreme Court over the budget.

“We worked for a year and half to figure out how to manage this, and you know the Supreme Court Justice and everybody said, ‘this is the only way we can deal with it, you’re in trouble George,’” said Muñoz.

KOB 4 did speak with DA Martin on the phone Friday and asked multiple times for an interview. She did not want to answer our questions and referred us to the press releases from her office.





