San Juan County introduces plans to upgrade McGee Park

County leaders are now introducing the McGee Park Master Plan. Before they put it into action, they want ideas from the people who use the park.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – There’s a place in San Juan County where people love to hang out – McGee Park.

“McGee Park, 160 acres, great facilities, holds the largest county fair and only second to the state fair,” said Steven Saavedra, manager of the San Juan County Department.

“What we’re trying to do with this master plan is be able, first and foremost, to cater to local residents and citizens of San Juan County. But at the same time, be able to make improvements and attractions so that visitors can be able to take part in some of the great things that we offer in San Juan County, specifically at McGee Park,” said Saavedra.

The first step was finding out what the people wanted to see.

“We decided to hold a public meeting to get public input on what would be the community vision for a master plan for Mickey Park,” said Saavedra.

Saavedra showed potential plans like:

“East side, which looks at pickleball courts, basketball courts, children’s play area. There is a central area that is looking at a dog park that would cater to those who are in RVs. There is also a pond area, and then there is the infield of the racetrack,” said Saavedra.

Folks also suggested mini golf, an outdoor covered arena or a plaza like the ones in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. That way, vendors can sell jewelry and other items all year round.

The county will continue to take suggestions for the next couple of months before a plan is presented to the commissioners to share your ideas online, click here.