San Juan County looks for business to occupy part of Industrial Park

San Juan County is looking for a new business to come into the area and occupy part of the San Juan County Industrial Park

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – San Juan County is looking for a new business to come into the area and occupy part of the San Juan County Industrial Park. The county is offering up 43 of the full 190 acres of the park in La Plata.

KOB 4 spoke with the San Juan County manager, who says they already have two applications for the spot so far.

“The primary importance of this facility is for San Juan County to utilize this, and it has been going back to when we acquired it in 2008, is to help create economic-based jobs,” said Mike Stark, manager of San Juan County.

Part of the San Juan County Industrial Park is back on the market since 2019. With no takers on the 43 acres since COVID, the county had time to invest around $5 million in the park.

“We took that opportunity to apply for some grants to improve the facility,” said Stark.

It’s looking better than ever with the new improvements.

“They specifically cited the need for broadband and natural gas. Then took the opportunity to make other improvements we knew were needed to finish in the office but energy-efficient upgrades,” said Stark. “We also received a state grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department for $2.8 million for the gas line up Highway 170.”

The business growth is wanted, as it’s no secret coal-fired power and even oil and gas have had ups and downs in the area.

“We’ve seen a loss in relative to good-paying, middle-class jobs that we’re lost at the San Juan Generating Station and the associated coal mine,” Stark said.

Stark says they’re always looking for economic growth opportunities.

“As a result, we’ve put this property out to request applications again to find a company to lease this facility,” said Stark.