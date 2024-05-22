San Juan County officials warn of increase in dog bites

The temps are going up and that means more dogs are spending more time outdoors. Officials in San Juan County say they are already responding to reported dog bites.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M.- The temps are going up and that means more dogs are spending more time outdoors. Officials in San Juan County say they are already responding to reported dog bites.

“There are more animal bites right now, and it is increasing,” said Lt. Andrew Gilbert with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

That is why the Aztec Animal Shelter is now home to seven dogs in quarantine. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for dog owners if their furry friends aren’t being so friendly.

“We have an ordinance that if an animal bites a person, a dog bites a person it will, and it breaks the skin or draws blood, there’s going to be a 10-day quarantine,” said Gilbert.

That’s where the Aztec Animal Shelter comes in.

“Where it’s held for 10 days for observation just to make sure the dog doesn’t have rabies,” Gilbert said.

It’s also important to remember children are out of school and playing outdoors.

“They see a dog, and they might want to go pet the dog because they’re innocent, they love animals, we all do. So we don’t want a child to go over and pet an animal and as doing so getting bit by that animal,” said Gilbert.

He said all they are asking for is for dog owners to be responsible.

“That means you keep your animal on a tether in your yard, or you have adequate fencing around your yard in order to contain your dog within it,” Gilbert said.

The 10-day quarantine will happen regardless of if the bite happens on your property and of your dog’s vaccination status. You will only be charged if your dog escapes your property and bites someone.

“You know I know some people might not like that as far as the impoundment of the animal for 10 days, but the whole goal of that is to make sure the animals are safe. So if we can come back to safety for our animals and for our citizens that’s what’s really important here,” said Gilbert.