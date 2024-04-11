San Juan County Sheriff’s Office investigates toddler death

By KOB

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office investigates toddler death

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the death of a toddler.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the death of a toddler.

Deputies were called to help Bloomfield police after a 911 call about an accident on private property.

Nine minutes later, first responders met the family at a gas station. A Bloomfield police officer attempted CPR, but unfortunately it was too late.

This Friday, a local business called Ice Age will be hosting a fundraiser for the family. 50% of sales the entire day will be donated to the family. 

They have also set up a GoFundMe to try to raise $5,000 to assist with burial costs.