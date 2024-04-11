San Juan County Sheriff’s Office investigates toddler death

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the death of a toddler.

Deputies were called to help Bloomfield police after a 911 call about an accident on private property.

Nine minutes later, first responders met the family at a gas station. A Bloomfield police officer attempted CPR, but unfortunately it was too late.

This Friday, a local business called Ice Age will be hosting a fundraiser for the family. 50% of sales the entire day will be donated to the family.

They have also set up a GoFundMe to try to raise $5,000 to assist with burial costs.