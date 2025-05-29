Sandia and Los Alamos National Labs team up to help small businesses

In the past 25 years, Sandia and Los Alamos National Labs have provided millions of dollars worth of help to thousands of New Mexico businesses.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In the past 25 years, Sandia and Los Alamos National Labs have provided millions of dollars worth of help to thousands of New Mexico businesses.

KOB 4 found out any business has a chance of getting help at no cost to them.

“Our job is to take all of the good science and technology that’s coming out of the lab and find a problem in the world for that technology to solve,” said Candice Siebenthal with Feynman Center for Innovation.

For more than 20 years, New Mexico’s national labs have partnered with small businesses in New Mexico.

“We’ve worked with everyone from biotech firms like Mercury Bio to Worthington Pecan Farms down in Las Cruces, as well as, you know, Santa Fe Brewing, helping try new ways of filtering beer,” said Julia Wise, a NMSBA program manager.

This isn’t just about the high-tech industry. More than 3,200 small businesses in all 33 counties have taken advantage of the New Mexico Small Business Assistance Program.

According to the program’s website, those partnerships have created more than 11,000 jobs in our state.

“There’s no other program like it in the nation, and it really unlocks the talent and capabilities and research and know how at the laboratories, and allows businesses here in the state to apply it directly to what they’re working on at the national labs,” said Wise.

Just last week, Los Alamos National Lab hosted a small business event in Santa Fe. Lab reps spoke with business owners about the challenges they face and exchanged ideas.

“At the national labs, It’s important because first of all, we live here in the community, and we want our work to have an impact in our community. It also provides our researchers the opportunity to apply their science to real world challenges of all ilks,” said Wise.

Businesses can check if they qualify for free assistance from the labs and submit requests online.

“If you’re facing a technical challenge or think you might be facing something, put in a request for assistance. It’s always worth the discussion,” said Wise.