Sandia National Labs hires Laura McGill as new director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a new leader at Sandia National Labs. Laura McGill is the new director.

“It’s a huge honor to be able to represent the labs because of this, the huge legacy we’ve had for 75 years and the important role we play in the national security mission,” said McGill.

On Wednesday, she outlined her vision for the future of one of our country’s top labs, and one of our community’s top employers.

“If you Google the question, what is the premier national lab in engineering, it will tell you that it’s Sandia,” said McGill.

McGill really wants to lean into that designation as one of the most important labs in the country. She says her goal to not just build on the reputation of the labs, but to ensure our country is able to handle the most critical issues we’re facing.

She started working there in 2021 and was responsible for the modernization of the U.S. nuclear stockpile.

“It’s the right time for me to be in this role because I have a lot of, from my experience in defense industry, I think I can bring a lot to the labs and help to shape our future for the labs,” McGill said.

Sandia National Labs is a major player in our community. The labs reported it contributed more than $5 billion to the economy last year alone.

Around 17,000 people work there across all campuses.

McGill says that number likely won’t change any time soon.

“We decided that we were going to not let our workforce grow unconstrained. So we kind of set our workforce,” said McGill.

She’s also not too concerned about the federal government making big cuts.

She says a recent budget proposal called for a 25% increase in spending for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

“Now, not all going to come to Sandia, but it’s a big increase, and it shows that there is continued support for the work that we uniquely do,” McGill said.

She also says the labs are committed to continuing to be a good community partner. working with not only local businesses, charities, and education programs, but the Albuquerque Police Department.

“We’re actually helping them with some analytics to address some of the crime issues that we have in the local community, and that’s actually something our employees get really excited about being able to help that,” said McGill.