Santa Fe business owners frustrated with Guadalupe Street construction

SANTA FE, N.M. – A construction project in Santa Fe started off with high hopes, but now downtown business owners say they are fed up.

The city is reconstructing Guadalupe Street, which is a lifeline for downtown Santa Fe and the many shops and restaurants along it. But business owners say there have been many delays and city leaders aren’t saying much. They told KOB 4 they are worried how much longer they can hang on.

“Terrible. Our whole corridor is being impacted negatively,” said Patrick Lambert, owner of Cowgirl BBQ.

The City of Holy Faith is starting to lose its faith in the City of Santa Fe.

“There is a lot of misinformation and there is a lot of frustration with the construction that has been going on now,” Lambert said.

That construction is a complete overhaul of Guadalupe Street. From Agua Fria all the way to Paseo de Peralta, the street has been narrowed or blocked since January 2024.

“We are feeling very frustrated,” Lambert said.

Lambert says his sales are down by more than 9 percent.

“Significant. That’s real. That means people can’t work or someone else has to absorb that cost to keep people employed,” Lambert said.

It’s a similar story over at Whole Hog Cafe. Bo Barnwell said his sales are down 16 percent.

“We are a hospitality town,” Barnwell said. “Quite frankly, no one is going to want to even walk over here when all of the restaurant seats on the plaza are full because they have to navigate the construction.”

The city said the project is adding bike lanes, widening sidewalks, creating new medians. When done, they will be the “Cadillac street of Santa Fe.”

But unexpected delays have pushed things back. Barnwell said there hasn’t been enough communication.

“The merchants up and down Guadalupe north and south are just kind of in the dark,” he said.

No one from the City of Santa Fe was available for an on-camera interview, but in a statement said in part:

“The City of Santa Fe’s leadership hears the business owners concerns and apologizes for the delays. The city is continuing to look for solutions to help businesses through this difficult time, including promoting the businesses…”

Lambert has this message for customers:

“Don’t get too discouraged, and can come and help us all out and keep places running,” Lambert said.