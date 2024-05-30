Santa Fe city council holds meeting to discuss controversial statues

Santa Fe is one of the oldest cities in North America, and it has a complicated history still dividing residents today.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe is one of the oldest cities in North America, and it has a complicated history that is still dividing residents today.

It seems two statues represent that divide. One immortalizes the Pueblo revolt runners, Catua and Omtua, whose execution ignited the deadly Pueblo revolt of 1680. The second is Diego de Vargas, the Spanish governor who lead the so-called bloodless reconquest of New Mexico 12 years later.

Santa Fe city leaders removed the de Vargas statue from a city park back in 2020 amid nationwide protests of controversial historical figures. The Pueblo runners statue sat in storage waiting for its public debut.

Most speakers at Wednesday night’s governing body meeting criticized plans to keep the statues separate.

According to the city’s proposal, the de Vargas statue would be displayed inside the New Mexico History Museum, which requires an admission fee. While the Pueblo runners statue would be installed inside the Santa Fe Convention Center, which is free to the public.

City and Pueblo leaders say their plan is meant to acknowledge both controversial histories and move forward as a unified community.

But many speakers argued that’s just not what’s going to happen, and urged city leaders to slow down.

Santa Fe city councilors officially introduced their new plan Wednesday night and could vote on it early next month.

Mayor Alan Webber says they want to bring both statues out of storage sometime this summer.