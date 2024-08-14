Santa Fe City Council to discuss relocation of controversial soldiers’ monument

The monument has drawn controversy and been left without a home but councilors have a proposal.

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe City Council will address the feasibility of moving the soldiers’ monument – known as the obelisk – to a different location.

The obelisk is a U.S. Civil War monument that has stood in the Santa Fe Plaza for 150 years. However, people see it in different ways.

Protesters, for instance, tore it down in 2020, saying it represents violence against Indigenous people.

Since then, the city boarded up the obelisk and put it out of public view.

Meanwhile, some people think the obelisk represents a vital part of New Mexico’s history and want it to be restored and kept on the plaza.

Santa Fe city councilors are proposing a move to the Santa Fe National Cemetery for the obelisk.

City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth is leading the charge on this. This morning, KOB 4 confirmed a Santa Fe organization dedicated to preserving local culture is suing Mayor Alan Webber and the City of Santa Fe over whether they have any authority to alter the obelisk or move it from the plaza.