Santa Fe considers renaming field after Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe City Council is expected to vote on renaming a portion of Fort Marcy Park after Zozobra.

The city council is considering changing the name of Fort Marcy Ball Field to Zozobra Field at Fort Marcy Park.

A final vote is expected next month. Plans also call for a proposed monument and time capsule, which will be placed by the Kiwanis Club.