Santa Fe County enacts fireworks ban due to drought conditions

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. – In addition to the heat, there are parts of our state that are very dry, including Santa Fe County.

On Tuesday, county commissioners enacted a fireworks ban. The ban goes through July 10.

The banned fireworks include missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets, and ground audible devices.

“This fireworks ban is a preventive measure to protect lives, property, and the environment,” said Fire Marshal Jaome Blay. “We urge all residents to avoid personal use of fireworks and instead attend professionally produced public displays.”

You can still light sparklers, cone fountains and ground spinners.

Experts say you need to shoot them on a paved surface and have a water source nearby.