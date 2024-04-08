Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity gets $1.1M in federal funds for affordable housing

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity officials announced they secured $1.1 million in federal funds to develop affordable housing units.

According to SFHFH, they lobbied U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich for the funding. They were successful as the $1.1 million was included in the $460 billion spending package that Congress passed in early March.

The funds will go toward developing 25-30 affordable housing units on six acres of land the City of Santa Fe donated to them. The units will be near the Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park.

The development costs are likely to exceed $50,000 per lot. Each unit on it will be energy-efficient and all-electric.

“Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity is honored to be entrusted with this support. We extend our appreciation to the City of Santa Fe for their invaluable contribution of donated land. Together, we’re building more than homes. We’re building hope for a brighter future,” said Kurt Krahn, the executive director of Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity.