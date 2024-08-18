Santa Fe homeowner sues over plane crash

The crash left a Santa Fe home destroyed. Now, she's suing for damages.

SANTA FE, N.M. — About a year after a plane crashed into a home just after taking off from the Santa Fe Airport, the homeowner has filed a lawsuit.

The homeowner is suing the company that co-owned the plane. She said the crash not only destroyed her home but contaminated the land and the land next door where her parents lived. She added the crash let out noxious and toxic fumes.

Around 9:03 a.m. July 18, 2023, 72-year-old Randolph Sherman took off from Santa Fe Regional Airport in a twin-engine Cessna on his way back to Santa Monica, California. Within two minutes, Sherman notified air traffic control that one of his engines had failed.

Shortly after that, his small plane crashed into a nearby home. Luckily, nobody was home at the time of the crash.

First responders arrived at the scene minutes later. NMSP learned about the crash at around 9:20 a.m.

The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Sherman dead at the scene.