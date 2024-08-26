Santa Fe man accused of aggressively driving drunk near Railyard

Police arrested 22-year-old Denilson Pacheco-Sanchez over the weekend for reportedly driving recklessly near the Santa Fe Railyard.

Around 1:46 a.m. Sunday, police say they received multiple calls reporting an aggressive driver trying to force others off the road in the area of Cerrillos Road and Saint Francis Drive. At one point, the caller reportedly told police the suspect rammed into the back of a black pickup truck.

When officers arrived, they say Pacheco-Sanchez and the pickup driver got into a fight. Medics took Pacheco-Sanchez to the hospital for injuries from the fight before officers arrested him.

He is in jail on multiple charges, including reckless driving, attempt to commit a felony to wit: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI.