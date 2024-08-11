Santa Fe murder suspect captured in Las Cruces

LAC CRUCES, N.M. – A statewide manhunt for the suspect accused of murdering an elderly man in Santa Fe earlier this week has come to an end.

According to police, Zachary Babitz was arrested Saturday night in Las Cruces, but not before he allegedly burglarized a local fast food restaurant at gunpoint, and carjacked a woman.

The Las Cruces Police Department says Babitz and a woman robbed an Arby’s on Lohman Avenue. The pair allegedly pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money.

Then, they left the restaurant and forced a woman out of her car at gunpoint, and fled. Shortly after, they crashed the car near Missouri Avenue.

Las Cruces police were able to arrest Babitz, but the woman he was with got away. She still has not been identified.

Police the woman was last seen on Missouri Avenue in Las Cruces. They say it appears she cut her braid to avoid being recognized.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber sent the following statement Sunday:

“I’m grateful to the Santa Fe Police Department, the Las Cruces Police Department, and the other law enforcement agencies that worked together to mount a swift and effective hunt for the suspect in the brutal murder of Gordon Wilson. I’m also grateful that, as far as we know, the fugitive didn’t seriously hurt anyone else in New Mexico during his flight from arrest. Nothing will bring Gordon Wilson back, and our hearts go out to his family and friends. But the apprehension of this suspect brings us closer to justice and healing.”

