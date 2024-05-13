Art School Santa Fe camps | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

SANTA FE, N.M. — A weeks-long summer camp at Art School Santa Fe offers a different theme each week – with only one requirement.

“It’s for kids that just adore art and want to do art all day long,” Ronny Beeman said.

No need to be a Picasso either. It’s for kids at any skill level.

“We see things differently and that’s what makes us really cool artists.”

The idea is to allow them to be creative while also learning a thing or two about art.

“We just kinda marry classical art with the things that kids like today so they can learn the classic fundamentals that the classical painters used to know,” said. “They are getting to create the kind of art that they want,they don’t come in here with me telling them what to do, they do whatever they want and i guide them on that path.”

This isn’t just an art camp. Kids get the chance to form connections beyond the canvas.

“Everyone will spend the first couple hours of the day doing art, after that we will break for lunch, go outside to get some vitamin D. They can hang out and eat some food and will play games. I’ll let the kids play games that help them connect with each other.”

The weeklong sessions start in June and end in early August. Each week has a different theme. There are also two signups for two age groups: ages 7 and up, 10 and up.

Some of the sessions are still open. They are $250/week for the ages 7 and up sessions and $280/week for the 10 and up sessions. Art School Santa Fe also offers classes year-round.

If you’d like to learn more, visit our “4 Your Kids: Project Summer” page.