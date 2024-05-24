Former Santa Fe priest accused of child sex abuse found dead

SPRINGER, N.M. — A former Santa Fe priest accused of child sex abuse was found dead at a home in Springer, according to officials and court documents.

Springer Mayor Boe Lopez told KOB 4 that police responded to “an unattended death” at a home Friday morning. The mayor later learned from police that the person was Daniel Balizan.

Mayor Lopez described Balizan as a “fixture in the community,” saying he was a close friend of Balizan and his family. He added that his death is “an unfortunate loss to all of us.”

Balizan faced child sex abuse charges and was set to appear at a hearing. However, court documents show Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal addressed the court Friday and confirmed Balizan died.

KOB 4 hasn’t independently confirmed the cause of his death.

Balizan was a former priest at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church in Santa Fe, and St. Patrick’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raton. He allegedly used text messages to coerce and entice a minor, identified as John Doe in court documents, to engage in sexual activity with him.

