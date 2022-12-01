Foundational, Santa Fe-born Meow Wolf artist passes away

SANTA FE, N.M. — Meow Wolf and its fans are mourning the loss of one of the art collective’s most influential and foundational artists.

On Monday, Meow Wolf announced the death of Santa Fe-born artist Mikey Rae. His death comes less than five months ago after Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King passed away in July.

Like King, Mikey Rae was part of the arts collective’s community when the company was formed in 2008. In 2016, Rae joined the company under the moniker “Legit Concerns”.

Meow Wolf says Rae was responsible for some of the most photographed and well-known illustrations in the exhibit. His style involved studying the world and producing works that sparked philosophical thought.

Among Rae’s work are colorful and vibrant illustrations in the exhibit’s hallway, such as the “Dracula Practice” portion of the wall – inspired by the basketball scene from “Teen Wolf” as an expression of his love of “growth through shared successes and shared failures.”

Mikey Rae at work in the hallway of Meow Wolf’s flagship House of the Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe (Photo from Meow Wolf)

The arts collective did not release the cause of Mikey Rae’s death.

A celebration of his life will be held at the House of the Eternal Return in Santa Fe this Sunday at 6 p.m. Meow Wolf director Vince Kadlubek says anyone who knew or loved Mikey or was moved by his art is welcome to join them for drinks, food, music play and remembrance.

On Facebook, Meow Wolf released a tribute video featuring Mikey Rae’s works and the following statement regarding his legacy: